Tyler Cameron says Gigi Hadid is a ''great person''.

The 'Bachelorette' star romanced the 24-year-old model over the summer before the pair split earlier this month, and Tyler has now said that despite their break up, he still has ''a lot of respect'' for Gigi, and thinks she's a ''great friend''.

Asked about the best part of their romance, he said: ''Just meeting someone that was great. She's a great person, and I met a great friend. She's someone that I have a lot of respect for and think highly of, so I met a great person.''

Tyler, 26, also spoke briefly about their split, which he noted was amicable.

He added to People TV's 'Reality Check' series: ''I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn't like a bad breakup or anything like that. It was just, we're at different parts of our lives right now. We're still friends.''

Tyler and Gigi - who previously romanced former One Direction star Zayn Malik - began dating in August, but split in early October after deciding they were better off as friends.

At the time, Tyler said: ''That's my friend.

''We hung out a few times. She's doing her thing now in Paris and killin' it so...''

Their decision to part ways came just days after Tyler said he didn't want to talk about his relationship because he was trying to ''date'' in private.

He said: ''Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person, and we're just keeping it friendly, I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so ... I'm trying to date privately, and I'm not in love with anybody right now ... I'm in love with myself.''