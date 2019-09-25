Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid are ''keeping it friendly'' right now.

The 'Bachelorette' star has been spotted out and about with the model on a number of occasions but he insists their relationship is platonic right now.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''We're just friends. I mean ... that's just where we're at. Our relationship doesn't need to be public. She's good people, she's an amazing person, and we're just keeping it friendly, I'm at the point where I don't really want to talk about my relationships. I've dated publicly, so ... I'm trying to date privately, and I'm not in love with anybody right now ... I'm in love with myself.''

It was recently revealed that Gigi and Tyler are still trying to ''get to know each other''.

A source said: ''They still just getting to know each other and have fun. They don't want that pressure to push them further than where they are. Tyler said they've really connected. He's a really nice guy and Gigi sees that in him. He was glad to be by her side at her grandmother's funeral - that meant a lot to him. Tyler's new to New York City, and exploring business opportunities. He's taking advantage of his new fame, but he doesn't want to come off as an opportunist with Gigi.''

Before dating Tyler, Gigi was in an on again off again relationship with Zayn Malik, with the pair thought to have gone their separate ways for good early this year.

An insider said at the time: ''Everyone around Gigi is very supportive of her moving on. It was not a good move for Gigi and Zayn to be around each other. It wasn't a healthy situation for her. She's doing a lot better ...

''Although Gigi and Tyler are spending more and more time together, they are still casually dating. Gigi went through a break-up from a serious relationship and Tyler just got off a dating show. The two are enjoying building a friendship first, going on dates and having fun. Nothing more than that right now.''