Tyla Carr is pregnant.

The former 'Love Island' contestant is expecting her first baby with her mystery new boyfriend and is already 12 weeks along, The Sun Online reports.

The 25-year-old beauty recently revealed she's planning to move in with the property developer - who was a friend for eight years before their relationship turned romantic - after just a few months of dating.

She said: ''I get on with him like he's my best friend. We just have a great relationship.

''Everything is great - the sex is great and we get on like a house on fire.

''We're planning on moving in together next month. I'm really happy about the way things are going.''

Tyla, who had a doomed romance with Jonny Mitchell on 'Love Island' before then coupling up with Theo Campbell and 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis, previously credited her 2017 stint in the villa for helping her find love.

She said: ''It showed me I have a lot more strength in me than I thought I did.

''The effect the show had on me made it easier for me to find love on the outside.''

Last week, Tyla claimed 'Love Island' is staged as scenes were often reshot and competitors were guided to discuss certain topics.

She said: ''What viewers don't see is there is always a producer on site. They don't live in the villa with us but someone generally comes in every hour to have a chat. They would often tannoy an announcement asking for someone to come to the sofa to have a chat with one of the producers.

''They tell you what they want you to talk about, and who with.

''You have to tell the producers on site if you are planning to have an important chat or do something, so they make sure the microphones pick it up and the cameras get it.

''If you forget they would call you in and ask you to film it again.''

And she even alleged that one contestant had to dump her partner twice so that producers could get the perfect footage.

She said: ''Liv Attwood had to dump Sam Gowland twice last year, which was embarrassing for both of them.''

However, 'Love Island' producers hit back, insisting the show is 100 per cent real.