Ty Tennant has revealed the best piece of acting advice his dad David Tennant has given him is to ''never be late'' on set.

The 17-year-old actor - who was adopted by the 'Doctor Who' star after he married his mother Georgia Moffett - has picked the brain of David for tips on becoming a successful thespian and he noted his words to always be punctual and organised.

When asked what is the ''best piece of advice'' his father has ever given him about the acting profession at the 'Tolkien' premiere, which was held at the Curzon Mayfair in London, on Monday night (29.04.19), Ty told BANG Showbiz: ''Never be late. Always be on time. Don't skip the lunch queue because you look like a bit of an idiot and just be kind and friendly. And know your lines!''

Ty plays the young version of Tolkien's friend young Christopher Wiseman in the biopic - which also stars Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Tom Glynn-Carney, Derek Jacobi and Colm Meaney - and he is very grateful that all his ''inspirational'' co-stars were willing to speak to him and give him tips and career advice.

He said: ''Yeah, I got tips from everyone. I am so young in my career I am still learning a lot and I am so lucky to have all these people around me who know this industry very well.

''They are just really inspirational to me and that's something I can really thrive off. Just having these people who know their stuff!''

David, 48, and his 34-year-old actress wife Georgia - whose father is 'Doctor Who' star Peter Davison, who played the fifth incarnation of the Time Lord - also have three other children, daughters Olive, eight, and Doris, four, and son Wilfred, five.