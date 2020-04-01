Ty Dolla $ign has teased an unreleased song featuring a posthumous appearance from the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and Cardi B.

The hip-hop star was on Instagram Live with fellow rapper YG when he aired the track on the one-year anniversary of Nipsey's tragic passing.

He also posted a tribute on his profile and shared a clip of the pair on stage together.

He captioned the post: ''Long live the great @Nipseyhussle this sh*t still feel like yesterday. Love you foo (sic)'', and added the heart emoji.

The 'Racks In The Middle' star was shot and killed outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles last year.

Tributes have poured in for the late star.

Snoop Dogg posted a picture of Nipsey in his signature gold chains on Instagram, and he added the praying, rose and crying emoji in the caption.

He also shared a video interview where the rapper explained why he turned down the chance to portray him in 'Straight Outta Compton'.

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker also posted a clip of the pair taking a picture on stage at Fetty Wap's show when he preformed 'Trap Queen'.

His former tour manager, Jorge Peniche, also paid a touching tribute in which he said he is ''forever indebted'' to his late client and admitted he feels his ''energy'' everywhere.

He wrote alongside a picture of the pair: ''The indelible mark you left in my life can not be expressed in words brother.

''My mind constantly replays the amazing memories, over and over again. ''A decade replays in a flash with a lifetime full of wisdom and experiences compacted into a story not even the most prized novelist or scriptwriter could make up.

''Forever indebted, your energy lives forever. I feel it everywhere I go, and I promise to always do it the Hussle way.

''You'll never be forgotten. The seeds you've planted will bear fruit for generations beyond those we imagined. Love and miss you dearly bro.''

T.I. added a snap of Nipsey with the comedian Dave Chapelle, and wrote: ''Just Us Kickin sh*t Before the world went crazy... Ain't been the same since.

''Never will be. Even still... We'll take memories like these & lessons we learned from your life into eternity wit us King (sic).''

Last April, Nipsey - who had three-year-old Kross with Lauren London and 11-year-old daughter Emani from another relationship - was remembered at a moving memorial at the Staples Center in Los Angles, which was attended by around 21,000 people.