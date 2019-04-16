Twenty One Pilots still feel the need to ''prove'' themselves.

The 'Stressed Out' duo - comprised of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun - have seen massive success with their most recent album 'Trench', but have said they're not done conquering the music industry just yet, as they don't believe they've ''won everybody over''.

Tyler said: ''Why not dream big? Why not have as many people hear us and our art as possible? It's fun. It's cool to continue to travel and play music and have that be our jobs.

''I don't know if we'll ever get to a point where we feel like we've won everybody over and it's on cruise control. Everything we do is us still feeling like we need to prove ourselves, in a way.''

But despite not thinking they've proven themselves, the band are set to take on their first headline slot at this year's Reading and Leeds Festivals in August, and have said they didn't realise how ''gigantic'' things had gotten for them.

Speaking to Dork magazine, Tyler added: ''It's not until we look back on it that we realise what was happening. We kept our heads down and just kept grinding and playing every day. It's like when you don't see a nephew for a long time; you realise he grew up, and he got taller, but if you were to live with him and watch him grow a fraction of an inch every single day, it doesn't feel that dramatic.

''We just didn't feel how gigantic everything got for us doing that touring cycle. It's not until we look back on it after having a little bit of a break that we realised how special it was.''

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Twenty One Pilots confirmed they're already working on new material to follow up on the success of 2018's 'Trench'.