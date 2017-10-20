If you can't get enough of your favourite television and film franchises, it's worth immersing yourself in some of their official mobile apps and online gaming experiences. 'Stranger Things' is the latest to drop a brand new adventure game, but here's a warning for all potential gamers: These apps are seriously addictive.

Here are 10 of our favourite TV and movie-based games:

1. Stranger Things: The Game - Released ahead of the release of season two of the Netflix show, this mobile app allows gamers to collect a variety of objects including eggos and gnomes to level up, explore various Hawkins locations, play different characters and even access unseen footage. There are no in-app purchases or adverts, and gameplay is reminiscent of classic 80s video games.

2. RuPaul's Drag Race: Dragopolis - Fans of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' will love this arcade style game where players must save the competition from the evil Apocalypstyk! You can earn coins which will buy you new wigs and outfits to help you serve up fierce runway looks and you get to work alongside your favourite queens including Pandora Boxx, Manila Luzon and Sharon Needles.

3. Fantastic Beasts: Cases - Find hidden objects, cast spells and solve numerous puzzles with this JK Rowling's Wizarding World app which is chock full of mysteries and magical creatures. Players team up with the Ministry of Magic to protect a variety of beasts and you can even interact with friends as well as explore a host of weird and wonderful locations.

4. NCIS: Hidden Crimes - Solve crimes with this investigative adventure game offering puzzles, hidden object games and collection quests. With the 'NCIS' team, you get the chance to investigate grisly murders while interrogating witnesses and checking out clues and weapons. You'll play through the ranks until you unlock the role of Senior Special Agent with which comes tons of rewards.

5. The Walking Dead: Road To Survival - Take on the zombie apocalypse yourself with this 'Walking Dead' strategy game featuring gruesome graphics and many of your favourite characters from the zombie universe. As you go through the game, collect various survivors while killing off the undead and protecting your base from enemy groups. You can even build up your defenses as you go.

6. Game Of Thones: Conquest - Gamers can be named Lords of Westeros in this war strategy game in which you can build your empire, interact with the likes of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister, and fight your enemies in your quest to gain control of the Iron Throne. With various in-app purchases, it's the perfect app for GoT fans everywhere.

7. Pocket Mortys - 'Rick and Morty' viewers won't be able to put down this seemingly endless challenge of Morty training. There are more than 70 different incarnations of inter-dimensional Mortys you must train up, while battling their evil counterparts as well as all the rival Ricks out there. Plus, there are a number of side quests to keep things interesting.

8. Kim Kardashian: Hollywood - A classic for fans of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and LA culture in general, you can become a star in your own right with this hugley popular mobile app where you can hang out with various celebrities and gain access to exclusive boutiques and clubs. You can also swap gifts and boost your friends' progress in the game via Facebook.

9. Futurama: Worlds Of Tomorrow - Just as hilarious as the TV show, this Futurama game lets you build your own New New York, engage in battles with extra-terrestrial villains, explore the galaxy and design your own character while providing you with an endless stream of amusing dialogue and well-known characters.

10. Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes - Of course, the world is not short of 'Star Wars' based games, but this is a solid favourite. You can build your dream team from a variety of characters while enhancing your powers and aiming for dominion over the whole galaxy, beating bosses like the Rancor and AAT Tank.