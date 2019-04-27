Tunde Baiyewu says the Lighthouse Family's comeback came to him in a ''very vivid dream''.

The 53-year-old is set to team up with his band mate Paul Tucker to bring back their easy listening group the Lighthouse Family for their first studio album in 18 years, and has said he actually had a dream about their comeback three months before it began to happen.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''The strange thing is it's almost like our comeback put itself together of its own accord. It's been 18 years since we last made a record together. What actually happened was really odd.

''I had a dream. I hadn't seen or spoken to Keith Armstrong, who was our manager when we made the first three records, for about 10 to 15 years. Then out of the blue I had this very vivid dream. I went into this office in the dream and everything in the office was white. The sofa was white, the walls were white, the floor was white. I remember turning around after talking to the receptionist and I see Keith Armstrong.

''I'm like, 'What are you doing here?' We talked a bit and he'd gone there to do some business. After that I woke up and thought, 'That was really strange.'''

The 'Ocean Drive' hitmaker then got a call from Keith three months later and ''knew what it was going to be about'' thanks to his spookily accurate dream.

He added: ''Three months or so later and I'm out in San Diego and I get a missed call and it's from Keith. He left me a message saying he had something to talk to me about. I knew exactly what it was going to be about.

''I called him back and he was like, 'I don't want you to say a word, just listen to what I have to tell you.' That was it. He told me he'd been to Polydor and they wanted to make another Lighthouse Family record.

''They'd been pestering him to see if he could speak to us to see if we wanted to do it, and that was what happened.

''It was almost like it was asleep for a while and then it just woke up, stirred itself and started happening. It came to us.

''When I think about it now I just think, 'What a strange thing to happen.'''

Lighthouse Family will release their fourth studio album 'Blue Sky in Your Head', on May 10 via Polydor.