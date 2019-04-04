Tulisa will return with her first new music in three years on Friday (05.04.19).

The former N-Dubz star recently resigned with record label Xploded Music and is set to release her comeback single 'Daddy', the follow-up to 2016's 'Sweet Like Chocolate' with WSTRN's Akelle.

The former 'X Factor' judge took to Instagram on Thursday morning (04.04.19) to share a sultry teaser of the promo for her new song.

She captioned the post: ''05.04.19 #Daddy.''

Tulisa has admitted that she had ''lost [her] way'' with music as she was writing songs for ''other people''.

However, after taking a hiatus from the studio, she found that making music is most ''important' to her.

She said: ''I lost my way for a while trying to make music for other people or what I think people wanted to hear.

''I took some time out of the spotlight to refocus on what is important to me, and that's music.''

The 'Young' hitmaker also teased that she has a number of tracks already in the bag and that her new music will be a return to her ''roots''.

She added to the Metro newspaper: ''I've spent a lot of time in the studio writing and recording new music, and now I have many new tracks ready to go.

''Now it's all about putting out music that I love and that is true to myself.

''These songs are a return to my roots and if you happen to like them then brilliant.''

During her downtime, the 30-year-old singer has embarked on a career as an actress and has recently been filming the British movie 'Diva', in which she portrays Sista C, a singer who is left devastated when her sister is killed by a gang.

Tulisa shot to fame in N-Dubz, which was also comprised of Dappy and Fazer, in 2000, but they decided to go their separate ways in 2011 to focus on their respective solo careers.

The London-born star released her debut solo album 'The Female Boss' in 2012.