Khloe Kardashian has shared a sweet video of her nine-month-old daughter True crawling.
True Thompson has started crawling.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's nine-month-old daughter has already said her first word and now she has started taking her first baby steps.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shared a sweet video of the tot on Instagram on Sunday (20.01.19), of her moving quickly towards her mom's cell phone before knocking it over, all whilst letting out little giggles.
Referring to her baby girl's sweet laughs in the black and white clip, Khloe, 34, wrote on Instagram: ''The ultimate sound.''
In the video, Khloe can be heard repeating, ''No, that's my phone!'', as baby True moved fast towards the phone several times, before eventually toppling it over.
In November, Khloe revealed that True's first word was ''dada''.
She wrote on her app: ''I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old! True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says 'dada,' but I think she means 'mama'. [wink emoji] (sic)''
Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed Khloe and Tristan won't get engaged ''any time soon''.
The reality star and the NBA player have been the subject of engagement rumours over recent months, but sources have since claimed they won't be progressing their relationship to the next level in the near future, because they want to focus on True.
A source said: ''Khloé and Tristan are really focused on doing what's best for [daughter] True. They are not going to get engaged anytime soon. The focus right now is on whatever is best for True.''
The 'Revenge Body' star is said to still be learning how to trust Tristan, 27, after he was caught on video getting close to another woman just days before the birth of their daughter.
The source added: ''Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in LA because True has so many family members and such a support system there.''
It's been almost three years since the release of their second album The Ride and now Catfish and the Bottlemen return with the video for their...
Everyone's favourite pop rock band return with an animated lyric video for their new single 'Bad Liar'. Following 'Machine', the single features on...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.