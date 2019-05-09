'Nashville Flipped' star Troy Shafer has passed away in his sleep aged 38, his brother Tim has revealed.
Troy Shafer has died aged 38.
The 'Nashville Flipped' star's brother Tim says the TV star passed away in his sleep on April 28, and he was laid to rest last week at a small, private burial for his family, who are said to be in shock, according to TMZ.
DIY Network - home of his 'Nashville Flipped' series, on which he restored in houses mainly from the 1800s and 1900s - said in a statement: ''The DIY Network family is sorry to hear about the passing of Troy Dean Shafer, a dedicated, driven entrepreneur and restoration expert who was admired by everyone who worked on the series.
''We continue to extend our deepest condolences to Troy's family and friends during this difficult time.''
Troy's passing has come as a particular shock as he was not thought to have had any known medical conditions.
A toxicology report is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, but an autopsy was not performed.
Troy moved to Nashville in 2004 to follow his dreams of becoming a country music star.
But he later founded home restoration business Nashville Flipped and his progress was documented in a TV series of the same name.
The show aired for two series from 2016 to 2017 and was created by Troy's pal, 'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe.
In October, Troy took to Instagram to promote a new show of his, 'Restoring Nashville'.
He wrote: ''@DIYNetwork My new show premieres today! *** RESTORING NASHVILLE - 2 PILOT EPISODES *** WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 24TH, 1:00PM / 1:30PM EST (sic)''
ATR hit Islington's O2 Academy tonight to fully display their importance to thrilling effect.
These artists are no-one's guilty pleasure.
Rocks was released on this day (May 3) in 1976.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Celebrating the wonders of Jazz music.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.