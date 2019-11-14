Tristan Thompson ''still tries'' to date Khloe Kardashian.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star split from the basketball player - with whom she has 18-month-old daughter True - earlier this year, amid claims he had kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, and an insider has claimed despite his best efforts to win her back, Khloe is ''not interested'' in rekindling their romance.

A source told People magazine: ''It's hard not to admire Khloe.

''She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan, because of True and she really is.

''She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.

''Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn't seem interested.

''She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.''

Khloe recently admitted she is ''proud'' of the relationship she's built with Tristan and is thankful they are on amicable terms for the sake of their baby girl.

The blonde beauty shared a video on her Instagram Story showing balloons she'd received from Tristan to mark the launch of her new fragrance collaboration with her sisters.

She said: ''Today was the launch of my pink diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me from baby True and Tristan and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness.

''I'm really proud at the co-parenting place that we are in!''

Khloe recently admitted she will ''never come in-between'' Tristan and their daughter.

The 'Revenge Body' host admitted it's ''hard'' to co-parent with her ex-boyfriend, but she'll never prevent the 28-year-old sportsman from seeing their little girl, because she wants to allow him to have a relationship with her.

She said: ''It's hard, it's not easy for me. It would be easier for me to keep my daughter away and be like, 'No, 'cause you hurt me.' But, he never hurt True, him and I have our own relationship, and then Tristan and True have theirs. And I will never come in-between that, I don't believe in that.''

The 35-year-old reality star credits her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian - who passed away in 2009 - for teaching her how to co-parent, as they were ''incredible'' at splitting parenting duties.

She added: ''I attest that to my parents, [who] were incredible co-parenters, from what I know. My mum and my dad, I'm sure, fought all the time, not around us.''