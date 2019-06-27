Tristan Thompson thinks Khloe Kardashian is the ''most beautiful human'' he's ever met.

The 28-year-old basketball player split from the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, with whom he has 14-month-old daughter True, after it emerged he'd kissed family friend Jordyn Woods behind her back - his second act of infidelity in less than two years - but that didn't stop him writing her a heartfelt message to wish her happy birthday on Thursday (27.06.19).

Taking to his Instagram account, Tristan shared a photograph of Khloe and True and captioned it: ''Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko (sic)''

The 35-year-old reality TV star was devastated when she found out Tristan had done her wrong once again but she doesn't regret their relationship because they got True out of it.

A source said recently: ''When the Jordyn Woods news came to light, it was just another in a long line of disappointing behaviour and for Khloé, another failed relationship, though she would not call it a failure because it produced True and that has been the most joyous experience of her life.''

The 'Revenge Body' star is doing her best to move on from the relationship by reminding herself that ''life is great''.

She said: ''Life is about ups and downs and I don't think I planned - obviously, I didn't plan for any of this to happen - but the beauty is that we can survive anything in life and it's about a strong mindset and a good support system.

''Life is great so you just gotta find the beauty in it.''

But the blonde beauty doesn't feel ready to start dating again just yet.

She explained: ''I don't ever feel like I need a man to feel solid. I feel really good, so I'm enjoying spending time with True and my family.''

Khloe and Tristan began dating in 2016.