Tristan Thompson's dad is planning on writing a tell-all book.

Trevor Thompson has lashed out at his 27-year-old son - from whom he is estranged - after video footage surfaced early last week which seemingly showed the NBA star leaning in for a kiss with a mystery woman and hinted there was more to the ''big, big'' story which overshadowed the couple when they welcomed their baby daughter into the world on Thursday (12.04.18).

Speaking to RadarOnline.com, he confessed: ''I have a big, big story about what happened.

''I can write a book about what happened. [It would be] really good and sad.''

Trevor blamed his son's public scandal down to the fact he no longer speaks to him- as he thinks the sportsman would be a ''better person'' if the pair were communicating on a regular basis because he could always ''get through to him'' better than his mother would be able to.

Speaking to America's OK! Magazine, he said: ''Tristan needs to communicate with his father so he can be a better person to me and to others.

''If Tristan was communicating with me, these problems would not happen, mothers can't get through to the son the way the father would be able to.''

In spite of the drama surrounding the birth of her first child, the 33-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is reportedly in ''no shape'' to start thinking about her relationship with Tristan after having just given birth, but sources don't believe the alleged infidelity will mark the end for the pair.

An insider said: ''She loves him, and it looks like for the time being she isn't ending their relationship. She is in no shape to make that decision right now.''