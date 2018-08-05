Tristan Thompson is ''finally realising'' how much he hurt Khloe Kardashian.

The basketball star was seen seemingly kissing another woman just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True but he is now starting to understand how much he upset his partner.

A source told People magazine: ''Tristan is still in Los Angeles and has really stepped up. He keeps showing a lot of commitment to Khloé. He wants them to be a happy family. They are still doing therapy. Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realised how important it is for Khloé. He is finally realising how much he hurt Khloé. He wants Khloé to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Khloe's mother Kris Jenner and her relatives are not happy about the television personality choosing to take Tristan back.

Kris' friend Lisa Stanley said recently: ''If Kris and the family had it their way, she probably would be leaving. They're not okay with this. This guy not only cheated on her it was on video and the world saw it. And she was humiliated. But she's choosing to stay. If all they had it their way, Tristan would just be the baby daddy. And be very much involved. Apparently he's a good father.''

And sister Kim has urged Khloe to ''do what makes her happy''.

Kim said: ''It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world. I think ultimately, we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there's a baby, you know? Her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy. So we'll support that.''