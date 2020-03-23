Tristan Thompson spent a ''few days'' with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian and their daughter True amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The basketball player stayed at the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's home in Los Angeles as they focusing on co-parenting their 23-month-old daughter during the pandemic.

A source told People magazine: ''Khloé is still staying at home with True. They haven't had any playdates with True's cousins and are only playing at home in the backyard. Tristan has been around and stayed at Khloé's house for a few days so he could spend time with True. They are all healthy. Khloé and Tristan are not back together. Again, being the best co-parents is their only priority.''

Khloe's relationship status with Tristan was called into question recently after she captioned an Instagram post referencing her ex, who she split from after he cheated on her with her former pal Jordyn Woods.

The caption on the picture was: ''The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you.''

And when one fan questioned if she was still single or this meant they were together, she replied: ''It means her parents love her beyond measure.''

Earlier this year, Khloe 35, praised Tristan, 29, as a ''great person'' despite their differences.

She said: ''I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her. So I want him to be there.''

And Khloe said she picked up tips on how to co-parent by watching her parents, Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian, navigate co-parenting when she was a child.

She said of her parents: ''I always remember though, how amazing [they were]. I'm sure now that I have gone through it myself trying to co-parent that they were so seamless with it. I never, ever heard my parents talk disrespectfully about the other one.''