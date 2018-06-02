Tristan Thompson is ''nervous'' about seeing Khloe Kardashian's family in Los Angeles after he was seen seemingly kissing another woman just days before his girlfriend gave birth.
The basketball star is reportedly worried about returning from Cleveland, Ohio to Los Angeles with his partner Khloe after he was seen seemingly kissing another woman just days before his girlfriend gave birth.
A source said: ''Tristan will be in Los Angeles as well. Khloe's family is still very unhappy with Tristan. It will be interesting to see how they will treat him. Although Khloe defends him and her reasons to stay with him, her family feels she deserves much better. Tristan is nervous about the family. He knows they're mad at him and he's definitely going to work to get back on their good side.''
And the family are ''focusing'' on Khloe as the couple prepare to come back to Los Angeles.
The insider added to People magazine: ''Everyone is trying to focus on Khloe being happy, though. And everyone is happy that she will be back in L.A. soon. They will all have a big celebration together. The plan for Khloé was always to travel with the baby back and forth between Cleveland and LA. This is why she decorated two nurseries.
''The nursery in L.A. is ready for her return. Khloé can't wait to get back to L.A. She will spend a lot of time in L.A. this summer. She is very excited. She misses her family and the every day activities they usually do together. She wants to be around her cousins.''
