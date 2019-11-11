Tristan Thompson is ''so proud'' of his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, after she picked up the Best Reality Star award at the People's Choice Awards 2019.

The 35-year-old reality star picked up the award during the annual ceremony on Sunday (10.11.19), and has received high praise from her former boyfriend Tristan, with whom she has 18-month-old daughter True.

On Instagram, Tristan wrote: ''Wow wow wow @khloekardashian. Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that's two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It's more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y'all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! (sic)''

Khloe also won the award for Best Reality Show alongside her famous family for their E! show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Meanwhile, the beauty didn't realise she'd won the gong for Best Reality Star until she'd left the stage after she and her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian, and mother Kris Jenner, had accepted the award for Best Reality Show.

When one fan joked on social media, ''bitch we ain't voting next year if you just gon stand up there and not say s**t @khloekardashian (sic)'', she replied: ''It's so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage. I feel so badly right now. I am so f***ing grateful and appreciative! I can't believe I didn't say anything but I didn't hear that I won until after.''

And when another fan added: ''Nerves are a real thing lol! I can't even imagine giving a speech at #PeoplesChoiceAwards! Give my sis Khloé a BREAK (sic)'', Khloe replied: ''Nerves yes but I literally didn't know until after lol I still feel so badly about it. I love you guys so much (sic)''