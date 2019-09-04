Tristan Thompson has splashed out £400,000 on a Porsche to win Khloe Kardashian back.

The 35-year-old reality TV star dumped Tristan, 28, earlier this year amid accusations that he cheated on her several times but now Tristan is doing his best to win Khloe back, thanks to some advice from Drake.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Tristan is good pals with Drake and has been using him as a sounding board as he plots his return to the Kardashian fold. Drake told him to pull out all the stops if he wanted to win Khloe back.''

Khloe was reportedly so impressed that she invited Tristan - the father of her 17-month-old daughter True - to her home for a 'Taco Tuesday' night.

The insider added: ''An invite to a casual dinner might not sound like a reasonable trade off for a sleek supercar.

''But after what Tristan did, he can't expect Khloe to roll out the red carpet for him.''

Khloe has had a tough year since her split from Tristan after he kissed her friend Jordyn Woods.

Speaking about how it ''breaks her soul'' to have to go through such tough times so publicly, she said: ''Emotionally, you have to be really strong for this environment that we created ... It just sucks it has to be so public, because no one understands how I'm not just a TV show. This is my life, and it breaks my soul, and it's happened so many times. Sometimes I think people forget I'm not just an episode. It's not just to get something trending. It's my real life. No one would ever fake this. I get we're entertainment, but we're still human.''