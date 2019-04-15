Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian had ''very little interaction'' at their daughter True's first birthday party.

The basketball player cheated on the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star with her friend Jordyn Woods earlier this year but the pair remained civil as they marked True's first 12 months together with friends and family.

A source told People magazine: ''Tristan attended the birthday party with some friends. Khloé seemed a bit nervous about having him there, but there was never a question if he would be invited ... Everything went smoothly. Khloé had asked her family to behave and leave Tristan alone. Khloé and Tristan posed for some pictures together with True, but otherwise had very little interaction. Khloé let Tristan spend some alone time with True.''

The 34-year-old reality star recently blamed the cheating scandal on Tristan - after previously accusing Jordyn - and explained that she has to ''move on'' with her life.

She wrote at the time: ''This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time.

''What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault. I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True. (sic)''