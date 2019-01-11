Paul 'Triple H' Levesque hopes the launch of the UK Performance Center along with the likes of female wrestlers such as Charlotte Flair will encourage girls to join WWE.
Paul 'Triple H' Levesque wants the current crop of female wrestling stars to inspire girls across the world to try and make it in WWE.
The ring legend - who is the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for WWE - hopes the launch of the UK Performance Center - the company's training facility outside the US - along with the likes of stars such as Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will encourage ''millions of little girls'' to enter the wrestling business.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the launch of the UK Performance Center in North London on Friday (11.01.19), he said: ''Well when you show people a path, you know you can have all the passion in the world but if there's no path in front of you it's very difficult to get started. The people that you see did it, did it almost in spite of that right, the opportunity for guys has been much more clear than it has been for women, this, this performance center here in the UK.
''What we're doing right now the moment in time we're in where you see women like Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch and Asuka, Rhea Ripley, Tony Storm setting the world stage, on fire.
''Man that just opens a door there will be millions of little girls watching TV tomorrow watching NXT takeover UK that will say, 'I'm gonna do that,' and the path to do it is right here in North London. That's an incredible opening and an incredible opportunity to live your dream and that's really what we wanna do if you have the passion for this, you have the desire to do this, this is in you in the fabric of who you are and you're willing to work harder than anyone else then we want you. ''
More than 30 of the best European talent signed to the NXT UK brand will train at the UK Performance Center and can be seen weekly on the NXT UK program that streams on WWE Network every Wednesday night at 8 pm GMT/3PM ET.
