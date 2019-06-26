Trevor Drury wants to duet with Harry Styles.

The American model is a big fan of the former One Direction singer and fellow British star James Bay so would love to collaborate with them in the future, though he's not sure what a record with them would sound like.

He said: ''I'm not sure how well our music would work together but I've always wanted to meet Harry Styles and James Bay, those guys are amazing.''

And the 'Chapter 4' singer is unlikely to feel starstruck by the pair as his work as the face of Tom Ford means he's already had the chance to party with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Neil Patrick Harris.

However, Trevor's favourite brush with the A-list came when he met 'Toy Story 4' star Tom Hanks.

He recalled to BANG Showbiz: ''I had just walked in the Tom Ford fashion show, and Tom Hanks was in the audience.

''I approached him, we had a hug, and I remember telling him what an amazing voice he had.''

In return, the Oscar-winning actor was very complimentary about Trevor's own career and wished him well for the future.

The 'Head on the Tracks' singer has been touring with actor-and-musician Ramin Karimloo this year and has loved the experience of life on the road with the stage star.

He said: ''He was doing a few shows in Japan and wanted me to come out and be a part of it all. It was such a great time he's one of my favourite musicians and getting to know him and have friendly moments with him and his band was a treat.''

Trevor's new single, 'Chapter 4', is out now. Listen to it at https://open.spotify.com/track/6AsUTd0AoMwxUQJ5WrfdoK?si=MQcqyLnQSlm5xWTfescJZA