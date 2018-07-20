Trevante Rhodes found shooting 'The Predator' to be ''perfect''.

The 28-year-old actor is set to star as Nebraska Williams in Shane Black's upcoming sci-fi action horror movie - which is the fourth in the 'Predator' franchise - and has said his time on the set was ''unparalleled'', thanks to a fantastic performance by Brian Prince, who plays the extraterrestrial hunter.

Speaking to ScreenRant.com, Trevante said: ''We were there for awhile. It was a long shoot. To have that with guys that you appreciate and respect their artistry and their craft and then you see them come into the person and be the person. And then we have a practical Predator! Brian Prince, he's 6'10 ... does parkour. It's perfect. The whole experience was just unparalleled.''

Trevante isn't the only cast member to have heaped praise on the upcoming movie either, as his co-star Sterling K. Brown previously said the production has a ''wicked sense of humour'' which is ''very different'' from the original 1987 feature.

He said: ''Shane [Black, the director] has his whole take on it and it's very different than the original Predator. It's got a really wicked sense of humour to it, which I love about it. And it's got a real camaraderie amongst the main characters that I think folks will be attracted to. That's pretty much all I can say.''

'The Predator' will also star Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Edward James Olmos, Jacob Tremblay, Thomas Jane, and Alfie Allen.

Boyd - who recently starred in 'Logan' - is taking the lead on the feature, after Benicio Del Toro was originally in talks for the role, but was forced to quit after scheduling conflicts made it impossible for him to continue as part of the cast.

Shane Black's directorial role comes after he previously starred in the 1987 original as Rick Hawkins, who was the first to die at the hands of the titular character.

'The Predator' hits cinema screens in September.