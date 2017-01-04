The Goosebumps star was performing at New City Gas nightclub in Montreal on Friday (30Dec16) when he grew annoyed with the DJ and expressed his agitation in front of the crowd.

In video footage of the incident posted online, the MC can be heard shouting angrily, "Just play a song, you f**king moron."

As the mistakes persist, he continued to blast the DJ as "the worst... in Montreal", before asking him to just leave the set altogether.

"Yo, get off the stage, please," Travis said. "Yo, this trash a** DJ is f**king up everything I'm trying to do right now. It's p**sing me off."

The rapper then stepped behind the decks himself to mix his tracks as he pressed on with the show.