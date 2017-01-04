Rapper Travis Scott served as his own DJ during a recent club gig in Canada after the assigned beatmaker repeatedly messed up his tunes.
The Goosebumps star was performing at New City Gas nightclub in Montreal on Friday (30Dec16) when he grew annoyed with the DJ and expressed his agitation in front of the crowd.
In video footage of the incident posted online, the MC can be heard shouting angrily, "Just play a song, you f**king moron."
As the mistakes persist, he continued to blast the DJ as "the worst... in Montreal", before asking him to just leave the set altogether.
"Yo, get off the stage, please," Travis said. "Yo, this trash a** DJ is f**king up everything I'm trying to do right now. It's p**sing me off."
The rapper then stepped behind the decks himself to mix his tracks as he pressed on with the show.
Hollywood superstars in the making.
Help Contact Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map Daily Vulture
Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved
Go Back in Time using our Photos archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.
Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.