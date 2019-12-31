Travis Knight is reportedly set to step down from directing 'Uncharted' due to a scheduling conflict, just three months after he joined the project.
Travis Knight is reportedly set to step down from directing 'Uncharted'.
The 46-year-old filmmaker closed a deal with Sony to helm the movie adaptation of the highly-successful PlayStation game of the same name back in September after Dan Trachtenberg left the project.
But it has now been claimed Travis will also be stepping down, as sources tell Deadline that a scheduling conflict is to blame for the exit.
'Uncharted' is set to star Tom Holland as a younger version of the main character Nathan Drake, whilst Mark Wahlberg will play Nathan's pal Sully.
Deadline reports the two stars remain attached to the project despite Travis' exit, but it has been claimed the movie will likely be pushed back from its current December 2020 release date.
According to the publication, the scheduling conflict comes as Tom is also set to star in a 'Spider-Man' movie that Sony is developing for July 2021, which has taken focus away from the 'Uncharted' project for the time being.
'Uncharted' - which will be the first feature production of Sony PlayStation Productions - will tell the story of treasure hunter Nathan from his early years.
The screenplay is by Rafe Judkins and the 'Iron Man' team of Art Marcum & Matt Holloway.
For Travis - who previously worked on stop-motion animation movies through his company Laika - the 'Uncharted' movie came after he successfully helmed 'Transformers' franchise production 'Bumblebee' last year.
And the filmmaker already has ideas for a 'Bumblebee' sequel if ''the world wants more''.
He said: ''When I get to the end of one of my movies, I always imagine what's next for the characters. And so, in my mind, I've got all these scenarios and adventures that play out, both with Charlie and with Bee and everyone else. We'll see if the world wants more. Maybe we'll explore some of those things.''
Your 2019 Christmas playlist has arrived.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...