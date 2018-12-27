Travis Knight already has ideas for a 'Bumblebee' sequel.

The 45-year-old actor helmed the 'Transformers' franchise movie which hit cinema screens earlier this month, and has said that he's already thinking about ''what's next'' for the main characters, and has plenty of ideas that could make a sequel ''if the world wants more''.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, he said: ''When I get to the end of one of my movies, I always imagine what's next for the characters. And so, in my mind, I've got all these scenarios and adventures that play out, both with Charlie and with Bee and everyone else. We'll see if the world wants more. Maybe we'll explore some of those things.''

'Bumblebee' is the sixth instalment of the live-action 'Transformers' movies, and is set as a prequel to 2007's original 'Transformers', so any sequel to the new movie would have to fit in between those timelines.

Whilst Travis hasn't revealed what his ideas for a sequel might be, they likely won't involve focusing on a different Autobot, as 'Bumblebee' producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently claimed making a movie focused solely on the Autobot leader Optimus Prime would be ''hard''.

He said: ''It will be hard with Optimus, he is always right, very stoic and is a man of few words ... It is kind of like saying, 'Lets do a movie about Obi-Wan Kenobi?' But how much is there to say about Obi-Wan? It is not so easy''.

If a 'Bumblebee' sequel does happen, it could also see main human characters including Charlie Watson (played by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jack Burns (John Cena) return to screens.