Travis Knight already has ideas for a 'Bumblebee' sequel, ''if the world wants more''.
Travis Knight already has ideas for a 'Bumblebee' sequel.
The 45-year-old actor helmed the 'Transformers' franchise movie which hit cinema screens earlier this month, and has said that he's already thinking about ''what's next'' for the main characters, and has plenty of ideas that could make a sequel ''if the world wants more''.
Speaking to Cinema Blend, he said: ''When I get to the end of one of my movies, I always imagine what's next for the characters. And so, in my mind, I've got all these scenarios and adventures that play out, both with Charlie and with Bee and everyone else. We'll see if the world wants more. Maybe we'll explore some of those things.''
'Bumblebee' is the sixth instalment of the live-action 'Transformers' movies, and is set as a prequel to 2007's original 'Transformers', so any sequel to the new movie would have to fit in between those timelines.
Whilst Travis hasn't revealed what his ideas for a sequel might be, they likely won't involve focusing on a different Autobot, as 'Bumblebee' producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently claimed making a movie focused solely on the Autobot leader Optimus Prime would be ''hard''.
He said: ''It will be hard with Optimus, he is always right, very stoic and is a man of few words ... It is kind of like saying, 'Lets do a movie about Obi-Wan Kenobi?' But how much is there to say about Obi-Wan? It is not so easy''.
If a 'Bumblebee' sequel does happen, it could also see main human characters including Charlie Watson (played by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jack Burns (John Cena) return to screens.
Ariana Grande channels her inner Regina George in the 'Mean Girls' themed video for her latest single 'thank u, next'.
Up and coming London rapper and producer Jallow unveils the video for his latest song 'Matilda', and he's been steadily climbing the charts.
Following the release of their new EP 'Melt' on Photo Finish Records, this indie trio from Washington, DC unveil the video for their latest single...
Celebrating thirty years of Ride with a special anniversary Unplugged tour, Oxfordshire's finest came to the seaside to play in the Ballroom.
Three months after his Michael Jackson mash-up, Mark Ronson is joined by Miley Cyrus in the video for his new song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
An unusually realistic teen movie, this drama gets deep under the skin of its characters,...
Nadine is a junior in high school and she's never been the popular girl, she's...
Japan's Studio Gibli has been responsible for some of the finest animated movies in recent...
From the legendary Academy Award-winning animation house Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, Arrietty, The Tale of...
Nick Barrow designs high target crimes for a living, he studies and surveys banks and...
Jude gets the surprise of his life when his biological father Les shows up at...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
Suspended after an unfortunate incident of accidental nudity during a performance of Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking...
The Barden Bellas are back after their impressive victory in a national a cappella chorus...
University all girl a cappella chorus The Barden Bellas are making a return to the...
George Briggs is a claim jumper who has only ever known a dishonest life. When...
Fans of the Oscar-winning 2006 Irish film Once (and its more recent stage-musical adaptation) may...
French filmmaker Luc Besson continues to combine family themes with intense violence (see Taken), but...