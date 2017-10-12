Trampolene are giving away a free track from their debut album 'Swansea To Hornsey' to fans who pre-order it.

The Welsh trio - made up of singer and guitarist Jack Jones, bassist Wayne Thomas and drummer Rob Steele - were recently announced as special guests along with Rat Boy and The View frontman Kylie Falconer on Liam Gallagher's UK arena tour later this year.

They will hit the road with former Oasis rocker in December, including an emotional night at the re-opened Manchester Arena in Liam's hometown, following the re-opening of the venue after a terrorist attack took place at her show at Manchester Arena, north west England in May, and left 22 people dead and many more injured.

Following the gig announcement, the band are offering fans the song 'Artwork of Youth' as a free download for anyone pre-ordering their LP on iTunes on via Pledge Music.

'Swansea to Hornsey' will be released on October 27, following their Grenfell Tower benefit show on October 19 at the Forum in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, South East England.

And in November, the group will play dates across the country for 'This Feeling' club nights, while singer Jack heads on the road on November 22, for six dates as a touring member of Pete Doherty's live band The Puta Madres.

Liam Gallagher and Trampolene's tour dates:

DECEMBER (with Liam Gallagher unless stated otherwise)

10th - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena

12th - Birmingham - Arena

13th - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

14th - Blackpool - Empress Ballrom (With THE LIBERTINES)

15th - Brighton - Centre

16th - Manchester - Manchester Arena