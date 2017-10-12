Trampolene have made available a free track from their debut album 'Swansea To Hornsey' to fans who pre-order the record.
Trampolene are giving away a free track from their debut album 'Swansea To Hornsey' to fans who pre-order it.
The Welsh trio - made up of singer and guitarist Jack Jones, bassist Wayne Thomas and drummer Rob Steele - were recently announced as special guests along with Rat Boy and The View frontman Kylie Falconer on Liam Gallagher's UK arena tour later this year.
They will hit the road with former Oasis rocker in December, including an emotional night at the re-opened Manchester Arena in Liam's hometown, following the re-opening of the venue after a terrorist attack took place at her show at Manchester Arena, north west England in May, and left 22 people dead and many more injured.
Following the gig announcement, the band are offering fans the song 'Artwork of Youth' as a free download for anyone pre-ordering their LP on iTunes on via Pledge Music.
'Swansea to Hornsey' will be released on October 27, following their Grenfell Tower benefit show on October 19 at the Forum in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, South East England.
And in November, the group will play dates across the country for 'This Feeling' club nights, while singer Jack heads on the road on November 22, for six dates as a touring member of Pete Doherty's live band The Puta Madres.
Liam Gallagher and Trampolene's tour dates:
DECEMBER (with Liam Gallagher unless stated otherwise)
10th - Nottingham - Motorpoint Arena
12th - Birmingham - Arena
13th - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
14th - Blackpool - Empress Ballrom (With THE LIBERTINES)
15th - Brighton - Centre
16th - Manchester - Manchester Arena
Margarita or margherita? It's all the same to Liam Gallagher.
The pair will be seen teaming up with the rest of the Justice League in November.
The pair will be seen teaming up with the rest of the Justice League in November.
Richie's daughter Sofia has been going out with reality star Disick for just over a month.
The filmmaker has some strong words to say about the original Groot introduced in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...
Made by a fan for fans, this documentary explores the iconic English rock band through...