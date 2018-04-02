Trampolene didn't tell Liam Gallagher's sworn enemy Pete Doherty they were supporting the Oasis star.

The Welsh group's frontman Jack Jones, who is also Libertines rocker Pete's guitarist in his band Puta Madres, decided to keep his lips sealed when Trampolene opened for Liam on his tour in support of his debut solo LP 'As You Were' last year.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at their Red Stripe gig in London last month, Jack confessed: ''I don't know if Pete knows. I am sure he does. He's always been really supportive of me and Trampolene. He's like an older brother to me.''

Asked what he talked about with the 'Some Might Say' singer at the gigs, Jack said:''We had a good man-to-man. He was very complimentary.

''Most people mention my poems and the poetry side of the band which gave us a foot in the door I suppose, but the first thing he wanted to talk about what the guitar playing and how we are keeping the fight for rock 'n' roll going.''

And when asked if he's offered to help Liam with his second solo album, he replied: ''Of course, along with the 50,000 other people, can you imagine the list?

''I'd love to do that though, I've been thinking about it and writing some songs and hopefully I'll get to play some of the songs to him before makes the next record.''

Liam and Pete have been at loggerheads for years, most recently the 'Can't Stand Me Now' hitmaker said he was stressing out because Liam has pinched his Babyshambles bass player Drew McConnell for his touring band.

He said: ''Stressification on the band front, Drew playing bass guitar for Liam Gallagher's new tour.''

The pair have another mutual person in common as they both have children by 90s indie rocker Lisa Moorish.

The 'Live Forever' hitmaker has 20-year-old daughter Molly with the former Kill City singer and Pete has 14-year-old son Astile.

They have feuded several times over the years, one of the most notable though was At V Festival in 2005.

Liam labelled the Babyshambles star ''one big c***'' on stage after he didn't turn up for his support slot with Oasis at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, South West England.

He said on stage at the event held in Chelmsford, Essex: ''It's good to see Pete Doherty turned up. One big c***.''