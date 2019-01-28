Tracy Morgan poked fun at his near-fatal car accident at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (27.01.19).

The 50-year-old comic was left severely injured and his friend James McNair was killed when their limousine bus was hit by a Walmart truck in 2014, and he joked that his ordeal had left him ''set for life''.

Appearing on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, where he presented Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series to the cast of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', he said: ''I gotta say, it's an honour to be presenting this award tonight.

''It's a very prestigious award and can be life-changing, and trust me when I say, as a former winner, if you win this award tonight, and get hit by a Walmart truck, and survive with all your arms and legs, you gonna be set for life. You can trust that.''

In 2017, the former '30 Rock' star admitted the accident had inspired him to continue his stand-up comedy career.

He said: ''I got hit by a truck, it was a great story. So that's what happened. I had a story to tell.

''When anything ever bad happened to me I made it funny and I turned it good. This was a bad thing that happened to me.

''I wanted to tell my story, but I also want to continue my stand-up career because all the great things that ever happened to me in my life came through stand-up.''

Tracy - who has three sons Gitrid, Malcolm, and Tracy, Jr from his first marriage and five-year-old daughter Maven with wife Megan Woolover - also claimed the accident taught him his purpose in life is to ''spread love''.

He said: ''It doesn't cost nothing to be nice. I know my purpose in this world is to spread love. I love you and you can't do nothing about it.''