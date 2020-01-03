Tracy Cyrus is no longer engaged to Taylor Sanders.

The 30-year-old musician took to Instagram to wish his followers a happy new year, and in his post he confirmed he is ''recently single'' and is ''extremely thankful'' to have had his family around him lately.

Trace shared a selfie alongside his sister Miley Cyrus, and he added the caption: ''Happy New Year!!! This year I don't have any specific goals. I just want to focus on my family, music, & fitness all I can! Some of u might already know but I'm recently single & extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time. I've just been feeling so blessed lately! (sic)''

The Metro Station guitarist also thanked Miley for ''being there'' for him.

He added: ''Thank u @mileycyrus for always being there for me.. Love you sooo much sissy! what are your guys 2020 New Years resolutions?? (sic)''

In December 2018, Trace revealed he had got engaged to Taylor after popping the question to her.

Sharing a video of his emotional wife after he'd got down on one knee, he wrote on Instagram: ''Well... it's official! SHE SAID YES!.

''We're getting married! I will love you FOREVER!!! (sic)''

In another clip of Taylor showing off her dazzling diamond ring, Trace added: ''Alright, it's not a secret anymore. We're engaged! I love you.

''I still can't believe @taylorlaurensanders is about to be my wife! You're me best friend boo. (sic)''

The pair had been dating since February 2018.

Taylor wrote at the time: ''I can't believe I get to marry my bestest friend. We've been inseparable since day one and now it gets to be that way forever. Ilove you so much @tracecyrus and you mean the world to me and I've been waiting on you forever! You're my dream man and AHHHHHH I still can't believe it. You're amaxing. I can't wait to make babies with you... (sic)''

Trace - who previously dated Demi Lovato - was engaged to Disney Channel star Brenda Song from 2011 to 2012.

Miley and her husband Liam Hemsworth split last year after just eight months of marriage.