'Toy Story 4' director Josh Cooley became emotional at the US premiere of the film after seeing Tom Hanks; ''positive'' reaction to the movie.
'Toy Story 4' director Josh Cooley says he felt ''numb'' after seeing Tom Hanks' reaction to the film.
The 39-year-old filmmaker became emotional at the US premiere of the Disney/Pixar movie after turning to look at the 62-year-old Hollywood star - who has voiced cowboy doll Woody in the animated franchise since 1995 - and seeing him with a ''huge smile'' on his face.
Speaking to the Metro.co.uk, he said: ''Recently we had the US premiere and I had Tom [Hanks] sitting right in front of me the entire time, and he hadn't seen the movie yet. When it was over, he turned around and had a huge smile, and shook my hand. I was so numb. I can't quite remember what he said, but it was positive.''
The 'Inside Out' writer went on to explain that although he was daunted by the prospect of taking on such a well-loved film series, the movie's ''great cast'' - which features the likes of Tim Allen as Space Ranger action figure Buzz Lightyear and Keanu Reeves playing new character Duke Caboom - were able to help him ''steer'' the film in the right direction.
Cooley said: ''It was pretty daunting. It's like, 'Here's a brand new Lamborghini. Go as fast as you can and don't scratch it.' And I'm like, 'I don't have a licence!' But I had a great cast and a great crew that helped me steer that Lamborghini straight back home.''
Hanks recently opened up about the making of 'Toy Story 4', and he described his final scenes as ''profound''.
He previously said: ''I didn't want to have any self-consciousness for what I knew was going to be the ... last few hours I was spending with the movie.
''When it came to pass, I felt as though I was on the other side of the river waving to everybody I had left back in the old country. It was pretty profound.''
We're obsessed with this Scottish hero.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
He dropped his newest single Losing Sleep earlier this year.
Seven ways you can be greener at a music festival.
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
At a time when there's so much incertainty in the US political climate, a film...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Chesley Sullenberger has been a pilot all of his adult life. Having had an interest...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....
Inferno comes as the third in the series of Ron Howard's film interpretations of Dan...
It's been 14 years since Nia Vardalos' warm comedy about her raucous extended family became...
Alan Clay is a middle aged American businessman who's life has recently derailed. With nothing...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
Buzz & Woody are back! Toy Story That Time Forgot is the latest instalment of...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
This true story only barely avoids becoming sloppily sentimental, thanks to a solid cast and...