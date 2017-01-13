The group's drummer David Garibaldi and bass player Marc van Wageningen were hit by the passenger train in Oakland, California on Thursday (12Jan16).

"In an unfortunate accident tonight, two members of the award-winning group Tower Of Power, drummer David Garibaldi and current bassist Marc Van Wageningen, were struck by a train in California," said Tower of Power's manager Jeremy Westby in a statement.

He added that both men were "responsive" and being treated at a local hospital in Oakland.

The incident occurred in the city's Jack London Square, near Yoshi's, a jazz club where Tower of Power was due to play two shows. Both performances have been cancelled.

Train tracks in the area run in the middle of the road, meaning pedestrians have to walk over them when crossing the street.

After hearing news of the accident, drumming legend Sheila E., a friend of the group wrote on Twitter, "Please pray for my frenz (friends), bassist Marc Van Wageningen, drummer Dave GARIBALDI for tower power (sic) hit by a train in front of Yoshi's in Oakland."

Tower of Power formed in Oakland in 1968, finding fame with hits such as You're Still a Young Man, So Very Hard to Go and Soul Vaccination.