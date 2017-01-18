The bassist and his bandmate Dave Garibaldi were walking to the R&B/soul group's concert at jazz club Yoshi's in Oakland, California on 12 January (17), when they were struck by an Amtrak passenger train in Jack London Square.

They remain hospitalised, and although van Wageningen's condition is still serious, he has been responsive and is showing signs of recovery after undergoing surgery.

He suffered a concussion, broken ribs, and internal injuries, but on Wednesday (18Jan17), musician pal Peter Michael Escovedo shared an update with fans online, revealing he was "Out of ICU".

Garibaldi, who suffered head and facial injuries, is listed in a fair condition, and is expected to remain hospitalised for a few more days, according to a separate statement issued by band representatives.

Escovedo's comments were posted on a crowdsourcing page launched to help raise funds for the band members' medical expenses. His GoFundMe.com page has so far collected more than $59,000 (£48,100) of a $150,000 (£122,300) goal.