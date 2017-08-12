Winnie Harlow is a ''tough guy''.

The 23-year-old model always tries to put on a brave face and ''muscle through'' her problems, but occasionally lets things get the better of her and she'll make a tearful call to her friends - but then will be back to her normal stance the next day.

She said: ''My best friend teases me about being such a 'tough guy'.

''I always muscle through my problems, but there are still times I'll call her an cry at night because things get tough.

''Then the next day, I'll be like, 'Cry? Who me? Nah, thugs don't cry' and she'll just laugh like, 'Yeah, right.' ''

Winnie might get teased by her best friend, but she is full of admiration for her pal and loves to tell how she overcame getting shot.

She said: ''My best friend got shot last year and her story and how her positivity helped her heal is so inspirational to me that I love sharing it.''

The former 'America's Next Top Model' contestant's idol is Beyonce, but she only realised how much she admires the 'Formation' singer when they worked together.

Asked who her hero is, she said: ''Beyonce - but I didn't know it until I worked with her.

''She is strong and powerful yet graceful and feminine. A beautiful balance.''

And Winnie is very proud to have been name checked by Drake in his song 'Signs', which was released in June.

She told Grazia magazine: ''[I never skip] Drake, 'Signs', because he shouts me out in it. [There's a line that says] 'You wanna supermodel pose like my real friend Winnie.' ''