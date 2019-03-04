Torrie Wilson is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, over a decade after she retired from the sport due to injury.
The 43-year-old retired professional wrestler will join the previously announced headliners D-Generation X and The Honky Tonk Man in the Class of 2019, as they will all be inducted into the history books during WrestleMania 35, which takes place at the Barclays Centre in New York City on April 6.
Torrie began her career as a budding fitness model in the late 1990s, before a backstage visit to WCW with her then-boyfriend, where she was asked to walk out to the ring with Scott Steiner.
The star ended up staying in the industry for close to a decade, and whilst competing occasionally in WCW, Torrie was also the manager for competitors like David Flair, Billy Kidman, The Filthy Animals and Shane Douglas.
In 2001, WWE purchased WCW and Torrie moved with it, becoming a pivotal member of the WWE Women's division, engaging in memorable rivalries with the likes of Stacy Keibler, Sable and Melina.
Torrie later joined forces with Candice Michelle and Victoria to sow chaos on 'Monday Night Raw', before eventually being forced out of the ring due to injury in 2008.
The blonde beauty hasn't stayed away from sporting entertainment for good though, as in 2018 she returned to the ring to take part in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match, before appearing as a featured competitor at WWE Evolution, the first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event.
Torrie will enter the WWE Hall of Fame, along with D-Generation X and The Honky Tonk Man, during the 2019 Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 6, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
