Tool's first album in 13 years is called 'Fear Inoculum'.

The 'Vicarious' rockers - comprising singer Maynard James Keenan, bassist Justin Chancellor, guitarist Adam Jones and drummer Danny Carey - haven't released a record since 2006's '10,000 Days' but they have now unveiled the details of their new record, which is released a month today (30.08.19).

Alongside a moving piece of artwork, the band wrote on Instagram: ''FEAR INOCULUM, Aug 30th, 2019 Album Art, Lead Track, and Pre-Order info TBA. Thank you for your patience. (sic)''

Tool also announced their back catalog is coming to streaming services for the first time on Friday (02.08.19).

Justin previously admitted they have been very ''picky'' about what has made it onto the track list.

Speaking in 2016, he said: ''We're about 90 percent there, it's been like a crazy science project -- kind of like a petri dish.

''We've just been really picky over what we want to put on this new album and really want to come up with something completely unique.

''Plus, we have endless amounts of material to sift through, so it's just been a process... a little different from last time.''

Meanwhile, the band's frontman recently hit the headlines after he expressed his disappointment that Justin Bieber is a fan of his band.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker's wife Hailey Baldwin hit out at the 55-year-old singer after he claimed it was a ''bummer'' that the 25-year-old pop star is a long-time follower of his group's music.

Taking to Twitter, Hailey fired back: ''You must be unhappy with yourself that you want to make people feel small who express their admiration for you. Very childish and hurtful thing to do. I hope u find security within yourself. Sad place to be. (sic)''

Maynard posted the comment online after Justin posted lyrics from the band's 2006 track 'The Pot' to his Instagram account after he and Hailey had enjoyed a drive whilst listening to Tool tracks.

Asking his followers if they recognised the lyrics, the 'What Do You Mean' hitmaker wrote: ''Who are you to wave your finger? / You must have been outta your head / Eye hole deep in muddy waters / You practically raised the dead.''