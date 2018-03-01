Tony Cavalero has joined the cast of the Motley Crue biopic 'The Dirt'.

The 34-year-old actor, who is best known for starring in the TV series 'School of Rock', is set to star as iconic rock legend Ozzy Osbourne in the upcoming Netflix movie, Variety report.

Osbourne shot to fame in the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath but was fired in 1979.

However, he became an even bigger star when Motley Crue emerged in the 1980s. The band was formed in LA and released its first album 'Too Fast for Love' in 1981.

They combined hard rock, heavy metal and glam rock.

Jeff Tremaine - who helmed the 'Jackass' movies - will direct the motion picture and Cavalero will star alongside Douglas Booth, who has already signed up to star as bass guitarist Nikki Sixx, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly - whose real name is Colson Baker - will play Tommy Lee.

Other cast members include 'Game of Thrones' star Iwan Rheon - who is set to play Mick Mars - and 'The Punisher' actor Daniel Webber who is in line to star as frontman Vince Neil.

Rich Wilkes, Tom Kapinos and Armanda Adelson have penned the script which is based on the band's 2001 memoir 'The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band'.

The movie - which will be produced by Julie Yorn, Erick Olsen and Allen Kovac - has reportedly been in development since 2006.

Motley Crue have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, during which time they have produced huge hits such as the 1987 track 'Girls, Girls, Girls'. The iconic band played their final concert on New Year's Eve back in 2015.