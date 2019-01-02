Toni Braxton has hinted that she has ended her engagement to Birdman as she wrote about starting a ''new chapter'' this new year.
Toni Braxton has hinted that she has ended her engagement.
The 'Long As I Live' hitmaker has appeared to suggest she has split from Bryan 'Birdman' Williams in a cryptic post to mark the New Year.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Starting a new chapter isn't alway an easy choice ... but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year (sic)''
Toni and Birdman - who started dating in May 2016 and confirmed their engagement in February last year - have also unfollowed each other on the social media site Instagram and have deleted their own posts about one another.
News of their split may come as shock as Birdman previously described his now ex-fiancée Toni as his ''life'' and his ''everything''.
He said at the time: ''T, that's my girl, my friend, my family. That's my love, my soldier, my life. She's my everything. She's my life. I love her to death.''
He also gushed over Toni's mother Evelyn, adding: ''For me, it was just hard to accept love from them. I think Miss E, Miss Evelyn, she's an angel. She did a great job with all her girls. For me, just growing up in the streets, not having the word love, it was hard for me to accept them loving me and appreciating the love that I brought to the table.''
Back in November, the couple admitted they were struggling to find a wedding date.
She shared: ''We were doing 'Braxton Family Values'. We were going through a little drama. I was like okay, the wedding - it's a good thing to get all the sisters together. But I couldn't get us all together. The wedding is not a good reason because it's messing up my relationship a little bit. He's like, 'Come on, Michelle [her middle name], set a date.'''
Avril Lavigne has unveiled a heartbreaking video for her second single of the year 'Tell Me It's Over' directed by Erica Silverman.
With her new EP 'Human' set to be released on January 18th 2019 via her own label, Dodie unveils a video for the track 'If I'm Being Honest'.
He dropped his number one fourth album 'Championships' back in November, and now he's arrived with a video for his song 'Intro' .
'Back 2 Hiphop' featuring Nas is the first track on The Black Eyed Peas' seventh studio album 'Masters of the Sun Vol. 1', released in October.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
On Friday, avant-garde group The Pere Ubu Moon Unit, which was founded back in 1975 in Cleveland by David Thomas, took to the stage of the Ramsgate...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.