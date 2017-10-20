'The Snowman' director Tomas Alfredson ran out of time to finish shooting the movie.

The 52-year-old filmmaker stepped in to direct Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson in the adaptation of Jo Nesbo's crime novel after Martin Scorsese moved to executive producer and he claims things moved so quickly, he didn't get to film 10-15% of the script.

He told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation: ''It happened very abruptly. Suddenly we got notice that we had the money and could start the shoot in London. Our shoot time in Norway was way too short, we didn't get the whole story with us and when we started cutting we discovered that a lot was missing.''

The Swedish director claimed the murder mystery was missing some essential scenes needed to complete the movie but he didn't realise the extent of the problem until he was in the editing room.

He said: ''It's like when you're making a big jigsaw puzzle and a few pieces are missing so you don't see the whole picture.

''When we started cutting we discovered that a lot was missing.''

Meanwhile, Michael recently admitted filming out in the Norwegian snow wasn't as ''bad'' as he'd expected, especially because he wasn't allowed to wear a coat for the outdoor scenes.

He said: ''It was cold, but not really that bad. It's a very dry cold there, so it was quite refreshing. I enjoyed it, actually - it was invigorating. The air was so clean.

''I liked it because before I went out there, I was thinking, 'Ugh, it's going to be brutal.' But it wasn't that bad.''