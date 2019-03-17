Tom Walker won't sing at his own wedding.

The 27-year-old musician popped the question to his long-term partner Annie last year but he's dismissed suggestions he provide the entertainment on their big day, insisting he can't imagine ''anything worse''.

Asked by Britain's OK! magazine if he was going to be singing on his wedding day, he replied: ''At my wedding? Are you joking? I can't think of anything worse. Imagine, it'd be like, 'Everybody come and look at me!'

''I am trying to get James Taylor and then Flux Pavilion to do the after-party! Absolute class!''

But the 'Leave a Light On' hitmaker and his wife-to-be are still in early stages of planning the wedding as they have been so busy.

He said: ''I have found a few potential venues and me and my missus have had a couple of discussions about it. She just finished a masters degree and has started a new job and I have just been hectically busy as well. So hopefully when it all dies down a bit we'll get some time to plan.''

The 'Angels' musician had been dating Annie for five years before he opened a bottle of champagne and popped the question to her in Sri Lanka.

He previously said that she loves being with his sweetheart because she has been unfazed by his fame and stood by him all through his journey.

He said: ''When I met my missus, Annie, I didn't even have a job. She just likes me for me and nothing has changed between us, which is really nice because a lot in my life has changed but she's stayed the same.''