Tom Walker wants to make a collaborations EP next year - and top of his wish list of artists to work with is Paolo Nutini.
The 'Leave A Light On' hitmaker is getting ready to release his debut album 'What a Time to Be Alive' in March 2019 but he's already thinking ahead to his next project which he wants to be a collection of songs made with other musicians.
Tom has already worked with Rudimental, Zara Larsson and Steve Mac during his career but he is desperate to get in the studio and make music with fellow Scottish singer/songwriter Paolo - whose last album, 'Caustic Love', came out in 2014.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: ''I'd love to work with Paolo, but I don't know what he's doing to be honest as I've not seen any tours on his website recently of any shows.
''There will definitely be a few collaborations after the album, maybe I'm thinking a collaborations EP as I've missed out on that this time.''
Walker has been asked to pen tracks for other artists but he decided to turn down those offers so he could fully focus on finishing his own LP.
The 26-year-old songsmith - who performed live on 'The X Factor' on Sunday night (18.11.18) - said: ''I have done bits and bobs with other people but I don't really write for other artists. I've been approached by a few artists asking me to but, to be honest, I've been so focused on getting my own album out that I've been too busy.''
