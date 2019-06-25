Tom Walker is ''absolutely gutted'' after two of his guitars were stolen in Verona, Italy.

The BRIT Award-winner called on his Twitter followers and Italian fans to keep an eye out for the ''recently purchased'' Gibson Hummingbird and electronic Ibanez, which were swiped from his van whilst he was in the city for a show on Sunday (23.06.19).

Tom tweeted: ''PLEASE HELP!!! Today in #Verona two of my Guitars have been stolen from our van. 1 Gibson hummingbird and 1 ibanez hollow body electric guitar. If you live in Italy, especially Verona please share this. I'm absolutely gutted, I only purchased both guitars recently. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Leave A Light On' hitmaker recently admitted he has only seen his fiancée seven times since they got engaged.

The 27-year-old singer popped the question to Annie, his girlfriend of five years, last August and confessed the pair haven't been able to see each other much since they agreed to tie the knot due to his busy schedule - but insisted that his partner is ''the absolute one'' and has always been ''so supportive'' of his music.

He said: ''Aye, seen her about seven times since we got engaged in August, she's so, so lovely. When we met I didn't actually have a job and I was nowhere in the music industry and I was just knocking on doors trying to get stuff done. So, she's been with me through the whole journey and is so supportive and lovely and just ... she's the one mate, she's the absolute one, she never gives me any grief man.''

Tom recently released his debut album 'What a Time to Be Alive' and revealed that a few songs on the record are about his relationship and missing Annie while on tour.

He spilled: ''Me and my missus keep getting happier and more settled.

''Some of the tunes are about being in a relationship when you're away on tour and then coming back and making the most of the little time you've got.

The 'Angels' singer added that the pair are in ''no rush'' to get married and are enjoying being engaged.

He said: ''There's no rush it'll be nice to be engaged for a little while.''