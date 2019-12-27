Tom Walker has urged aspiring musicians to ''stick it out''.

The 'Leave a Light On' hitmaker was on the verge of turning his back on his own ambitions before making it big so has advised chart hopefuls to ''really graft'' their way to success.

Asked advice he would give to aspiring musicians, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Nothing that won't sound like a massive cliché.

''After I finished uni and I did a three year degree in music, I had for a whole year had no idea what I was going to do.

''I had a job leafletting in London, I was working for a photobooth company, I was busking, I was doing anything I could to pay my rent in London and just when I was about to give up, and get something else full time that wasn't music, everything happened for me.

''And if I kind of gave up in that moment, I might be living a completely different life to what I am now, what I love and what I've always wanted to do and that's because I stuck it out for as long as I possibly could.

''That's what I would give advice for people to possibly do, stick it out, if you love it and if you want it, it will happen for you, you just got to really graft.''

The 28-year-old star will be getting back into the recording studio in 2020 and is feeling ''psyched'' about the prospect.

He said: ''When you're on the road for a long time, you miss being in the studio writing new songs, but when you're in the studio you miss being out on the road and playing the songs.

''So I think the balance of both is good, we've done a lot more live stuff this year I think.

''170 plus gigs or something this year, which is amazing, been all over the world.

''But I'm so psyched to get back in the studio and do a bit of writing. It's like therapy for me, writing, and I feel a lot better when I'm in the studio doing a bit of writing so I'm excited to get back to it.''