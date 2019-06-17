Tom Walker has only seen his fiancée seven times since they got engaged.

The 27-year-old singer popped the question to Annie, his girlfriend of five years, last August and confessed the pair haven't been able to see each other much since they agreed to tie the knot due to his busy schedule - but insisted that his partner is ''the absolute one'' and has always been ''so supportive'' of his music.

Speaking to Absolute Radio at the Isle of Wight Festival, he said: ''Aye, seen her about seven times since we got engaged in August, she's so, so lovely. When we met I didn't actually have a job and I was nowhere in the music industry and I was just knocking on doors trying to get stuff done. So, she's been with me through the whole journey and is so supportive and lovely and just ... she's the one mate, she's the absolute one, she never gives me any grief man.''

The 'Leave a Light On' hitmaker recently released his debut album 'What a Time to Be Alive' and revealed that a few songs on the record are about his relationship and missing Annie while on tour.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: ''Me and my missus keep getting happier and more settled.

''Some of the tunes are about being in a relationship when you're away on tour and then coming back and making the most of the little time you've got.

The 'Angels' singer added that the pair are in ''no rush'' to get married and are enjoying being engaged.

He said: ''There's no rush it'll be nice to be engaged for a little while.''