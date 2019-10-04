Tom Walker has slammed Noel and Liam Gallagher as ''pathetic'' for not reuniting at the One Love Manchester concert.

The 'Leave A Light On' hitmaker is a massive fan of the siblings' former band Oasis - who split up in 2009 after a backstage bust-up between the pair - but he's called on the feuding brothers to put their never-ending war of words behind them, whilst hitting out at them for not being able to put their differences aside to play the benefit gig to honour the victims of the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Tom told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I'm a big fan of Oasis but they just need to sort their stuff out.

''It's like, 'stop arguing', it's pathetic at this point. It's so annoying. When they didn't get together for the Manchester gig I was so, so upset at them.

''They are the voice of Manchester.

''There's nobody that could bring the people of Manchester back together more than those two.

''The fact that they couldn't put their petty arguments aside for one day and sort it out really upset me. I'm kind of done with them.''

Oasis hit 'Don't Look Back In Anger', which was written by Noel, became an anthem of defiance in the wake of the suicide bombing outside the Manchester Arena, which took the lives of 22 concert-goers and injured many more, and it had been hoped he would make an appearance at the event.

Although Noel did not perform because he was out of the UK, he did give his blessing for his friend Chris Martin and Ariana to sing 'Don't Look Back In Anger' and he arranged for all royalties made from the 1996 track to go to the fundraising appeal for the victims.

The 'Wonderwall' songwriter later headlined the 'We Are Manchester' benefit concert which re-opened the repaired Manchester Arena in September 2017.

Liam played solo at One Love Manchester, joining Coldplay's Chris for a rendition of Oasis' 'Live Forever.