Tom Walker ''never expected'' 'Leave a Light On' to help so many people through hard times.

The 27-year-old songsmith penned the tune with Steve Mac about his struggle to accept what was happening to one of his close friends, and has been amazed by how many fans have come forward to say the track, which is up for British Single at the 2019 BRIT Awards, has acted as a release for them or their friends and family.

Tom, who is also nominated for British Breakthrough, told the Daily Star newspaper: ''That song has connected with people all around the world.

''I've had messages from people saying it's helped them with their gambling problem, or they've got a friend that's badly into drugs and it's helped, loads of stuff.

''And I never expected it but it's nice if it can help with their problems in any way.''

The single - which features on Tom's debut LP, 'What a Time to Be Alive', which comes out on March 1 - was a way of Tom processing what the anonymous friend had been through, and he has admitted that he often uses his songwriting talent to channel his emotions.

Explaining the meaning behind the track, he said: ''I wrote it for me because a friend of mine was going through a really tough time and I was struggling to process it.

''That's kind of what I do when stuff goes on, I write a song like that and work my way through it, by writing about it.''

The Scottish star is proud of his nod for British Single as songwriting is his forte, but he admitted that he doesn't consider himself ''the best'' singer and performer ''in the world''.

On his two nominations, he said: ''I'm so confident in my songwriting, If there is one thing I am good at it's that.

''I wouldn't say I am the best singer in the world or performer.

''But I am f***ing good at writing songs.''