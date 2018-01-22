Tom Taylor's lucrative contract for 'The Dark Tower' could see him net $500,000 if there is a third instalment of 'The Dark Tower'.
Tom Taylor could quadruple his fee for 'The Dark Tower' - if it becomes a franchise.
The 16-year-old actor - best known for playing Tom Foster in hit BBC TV series 'Doctor Foster' - stars opposite Idris Elba and Matthew McConnaughey in the Stephen King big screen adaptation, and may land a $500,000 pay day if he stars in a third instalment of the film.
According to gossip website TMZ, Tom's contract says he was paid $125,000 for his performance as Jake Chambers, a young boy who is transported into a post-apocalyptic world he has seen in his dreams.
But his salary could be doubled if there is a sequel, and he will make $500,000 to appear in a third 'Dark Tower' movie.
What's more, if he is lined-up to play Jake in a TV adaptation of the action fantasy then he would be due to rake in $30,000 per episode.
However, since the movie's release last year it has taken in just $111 million worldwide, and plans for a sequel are said to have been put on hold.
Tom previously revealed he had to audition for the role of Jake eight times.
He said: ''I did eight auditions. I got flown to LA to meet Idris Elba and the director. I kind of thought, 'What the hell am I doing?' at that point.
''I heard they looked through a lot of different people. At one point I think they were going to go and do a street-casting in New York, so the fact that I got it was even more amazing.
''It was a huge deal - they picked an English actor.''
