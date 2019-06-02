Tom Grennan wants to write a song for Liam Gallagher.

The 23-year-old star idolises the former Oasis rocker, and he revealed his dream would be to collaborate with the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker after meeting him ''a few times'' before.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I'd like to do a song with Liam, we'll have to see what happens. Liam is a ledge, I've met him a few times know and he's just a proper nice geezer and someone that I've always looked up to.

''He is who he is, I would never knock him for that, he's great. I hope it happens.''

And the 'Found What I've Been Looking For' singer has some advice of his own for budding songwriters, as he urged musicians to put creativity and originality above ''chasing'' a chart topper.

He explained: ''Yeah I've had some good advice, which is to be real, be yourself and don't be chasing f***ing hits.

''That's what I'm not doing, I'm not chasing that big hit, I'm doing what I'm doing. I'm not trying to be anybody else, I'm not giving a f**k about anyone else, I'm just doing my thing and I'm enjoying that.

''If the hits come then they come, and if they don't they don't. I'm just lucky enough to be doing music and enjoying every minute of it.''

Bonding over their love for music, Tom previously revealed how he and Liam enjoyed a boozy night together after performing at Sziget.

He said: ''He wanted to meet me, so he asked for me to come to his dressing room. I had a Guinness with him, and then I said I wanted to go back to my hotel.

''He was like, 'What you on about mate? F***ing you're with me!' So we jumped into his blacked-out Mercedes and went back to his hotel and were in his penthouse.''