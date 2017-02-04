Tom Grennan was told he couldn't sing by his football friends.

The former Aston Villa player used to sing in the changing rooms before going out on the pitch, and was teased by his pals who didn't think he was any good, but he soon proved them wrong when he was asked to provide the vocals for Chase & Status' 'All Goes Wrong'.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I remember being in the football teams trying to sing and they'd be like 'shut up you can't sing', so it's all a bit mad.

''As soon as I did my first ever gig I knew I wanted to do music. It's like a drug that's not invented.''

The singer/songwriter was shortlisted for this year's MTV Brand New Award alongside the likes of JP Cooper, The Disciples, and AJ Tracey and Stefflon Don.

On being nominated, he said:: ''Just to be on the list is amazing, and the people who are on it have a mad fan base already. My fan base is growing. Even to be put on the list is amazing. I'm over the moon.''

Before getting his big break when he collaborated with the drum and bass duo - comprised of Saul Milton and Will Kennard - he ''randomly'' discovered his talent for vocals whilst at a house party one night.

He explained: ''I found it randomly. I was just drunk at a party, and started singing, probably showing off, and that's how I found it really.

''I had to hear it from other people, then I joined a band, and gradually it's just 'hopefully' got better.''

Tom performed at MTV Brand New's Showcase at London's Electric Ballroom on Thursday (02.02.17).