Tom Grennan has revealed love an heartbreak are strong themes on his new music.
The British singer/songwriter is currently stockpiling tracks - some left over from his debut LP 'Lighting Matches' and others he's been penning in Los Angeles - and the main themes are about how his life has changed since becoming famous and falling in love.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the 24-year-old star said: ''I'm out in LA, writing and getting songs together.
''I'm abut 30 demos in so I've got a good stack of tunes there but I want to wrote at least another 30, maybe 40 actually, just so I have a good amount of material to dive into and see what's right for the album I want to make.
''I'd like to have 70 songs to choose from, that's my target, anyway.''
Tom say he's in ''writing mode'' at the moment and will have a lot of songs to choose from for his next record.
He continued: ''The ones that don't make it I'll keep them in the locker and just see what I can do with them in the future.
''If they're not right for the album that I want to make now then I'll revisit them.
''The last album I made I had songs that I kept in the locker and I'm going to revisit them for this album. ''Right now, I'm just in writing mode.
''When it comes to producing it, I'm going to sift through the songs that didn't make album number one and see what happens.''
On what he's been writing about, he said: ''Life, what I'm going through and how life has changed, there's a bit of love in there, and there's a bit of heartbreak in there, all sorts.''
Tom - who plays a Teenage Cancer Trust charity show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 27 - recently admitted that it would be the dream to play Glastonbury.
The 'Royal Highness' singer hopes that organisers Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily are fans of his music and will pick up the phone to book him for this summer's Worthy Farm spectacular in Somerset, South West England.
He said: ''The festival I want is Glastonbury, I will have to see if I get the call or not. Hopefully I will. You never quite know with Glasto, Michael and Emily pick who they want on every stage so it must be a lot of hard work for them picking the right artists for Glastonbury. Hopefully they like my music.''
